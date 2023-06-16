Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Diamondbacks - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Josh Naylor -- hitting .439 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 16 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Padres.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks while batting .288.
- He ranks 24th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and 59th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Naylor enters this game on a 14-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400.
- Naylor has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 60), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Naylor has driven home a run in 27 games this year (45.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 28.3% of his games this year (17 of 60), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.306
|AVG
|.271
|.347
|OBP
|.319
|.472
|SLG
|.439
|10
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|28
|16/9
|K/BB
|20/7
|2
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (80 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Gallen (7-2) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.09), 29th in WHIP (1.150), and 17th in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
