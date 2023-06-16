Steven Kwan -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 16 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 34 walks while hitting .253.

In 45 of 68 games this year (66.2%) Kwan has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (27.9%).

In 68 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

Kwan has had at least one RBI in 20.6% of his games this year (14 of 68), with two or more RBI four times (5.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 51.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .256 AVG .250 .376 OBP .297 .360 SLG .326 10 XBH 9 1 HR 1 6 RBI 15 22/23 K/BB 16/11 5 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings