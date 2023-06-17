Amed Rosario -- hitting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on June 17 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .233 with 11 doubles, four triples, a home run and 17 walks.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 37 of 62 games this season (59.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (19.4%).

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

In 14 games this year (22.6%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year (23 of 62), with two or more runs five times (8.1%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .303 AVG .169 .359 OBP .210 .462 SLG .192 14 XBH 2 1 HR 0 11 RBI 6 27/11 K/BB 30/6 6 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings