The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll take the field at Chase Field against Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB play with 45 home runs.

Cleveland has the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.364).

The Guardians have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).

Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (262 total, 3.8 per game).

The Guardians rank 24th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Guardians strike out 7.2 times per game, the second-fewest average in MLB.

The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.

Cleveland's 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.290).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.29 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the righty threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

Bieber is trying to secure his 11th quality start of the year in this outing.

Bieber will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

In three of his 14 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Astros W 5-0 Home Shane Bieber Brandon Bielak 6/13/2023 Padres L 6-3 Away Tanner Bibee Joe Musgrove 6/14/2023 Padres L 5-0 Away Aaron Civale Michael Wacha 6/15/2023 Padres W 8-6 Away Logan Allen Ryan Weathers 6/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-1 Away Touki Toussaint Zac Gallen 6/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Shane Bieber Tommy Henry 6/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Tanner Bibee Zach Davies 6/20/2023 Athletics - Home Aaron Civale Luis Medina 6/21/2023 Athletics - Home Logan Allen Paul Blackburn 6/22/2023 Athletics - Home Triston McKenzie JP Sears 6/23/2023 Brewers - Home Shane Bieber Wade Miley

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.