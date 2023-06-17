The Cleveland Guardians (32-37) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (42-28) will match up on Saturday, June 17 at Chase Field, with Shane Bieber getting the nod for the Guardians and Tommy Henry toeing the rubber for the Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Diamondbacks have -105 odds to upset. The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (5-3, 3.29 ERA) vs Henry - ARI (3-1, 4.86 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Guardians' matchup against the Diamondbacks but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Guardians (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Guardians to beat the Diamondbacks with those odds, and the Guardians emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Steven Kwan get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 34 times and won 18, or 52.9%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Guardians have an 18-16 record (winning 52.9% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Guardians were favored on the moneyline in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 19 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 16 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+195) Myles Straw 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+180) José Ramírez - 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+125) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+145) Josh Bell 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.