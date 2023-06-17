The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .528 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 14 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks while batting .233.

Bell has gotten a hit in 40 of 63 games this year (63.5%), including 10 multi-hit games (15.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.5% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In 42.9% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3%.

In 12 of 63 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .231 AVG .236 .313 OBP .336 .342 SLG .415 9 XBH 11 2 HR 4 15 RBI 16 30/14 K/BB 24/17 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings