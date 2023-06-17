Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Diamondbacks - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .528 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 14 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks while batting .233.
- Bell has gotten a hit in 40 of 63 games this year (63.5%), including 10 multi-hit games (15.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.5% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 42.9% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3%.
- In 12 of 63 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.231
|AVG
|.236
|.313
|OBP
|.336
|.342
|SLG
|.415
|9
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|16
|30/14
|K/BB
|24/17
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (81 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Henry (3-1) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.86, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .258 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.