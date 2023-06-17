Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Diamondbacks - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Josh Naylor and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Henry on June 17 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .283 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.
- Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 60.7% of his games this year (37 of 61), with multiple hits 19 times (31.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Naylor has an RBI in 27 of 61 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (27.9%), including multiple runs in six games.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.306
|AVG
|.261
|.347
|OBP
|.308
|.472
|SLG
|.423
|10
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|28
|16/9
|K/BB
|23/7
|2
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (81 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.86, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
