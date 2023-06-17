Josh Naylor and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Henry on June 17 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .283 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 60.7% of his games this year (37 of 61), with multiple hits 19 times (31.1%).

He has hit a home run in 13.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Naylor has an RBI in 27 of 61 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (27.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .306 AVG .261 .347 OBP .308 .472 SLG .423 10 XBH 10 4 HR 4 22 RBI 28 16/9 K/BB 23/7 2 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings