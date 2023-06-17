The 2023 U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club will have Matt Kuchar in the field in Los Angeles, California from June 15-18, up against the par-70, 7,423-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Kuchar at the U.S. Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Matt Kuchar Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Kuchar has shot better than par on 12 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 18 rounds.

Kuchar has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Kuchar has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Kuchar has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 26 -6 278 0 14 1 3 $2.4M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

In Kuchar's past 10 appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 four times, and his average finish has been 22nd.

In his past 10 appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut seven times.

The par-70 course measures 7,423 yards this week, 154 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The courses that Kuchar has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,285 yards, while The Los Angeles Country Club will be 7,423 yards this week.

Kuchar's Last Time Out

Kuchar was in the 64th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.92 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was strong, putting him in the 74th percentile of the field.

Kuchar was better than 66% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.58.

Kuchar carded a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, better than the field average of 1.2.

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Kuchar carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.2).

Kuchar's eight birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the field average (6.3).

In that last tournament, Kuchar had a bogey or worse on seven of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Kuchar finished the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 4.2.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Kuchar finished without one.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Kuchar Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.