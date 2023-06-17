Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Diamondbacks - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Myles Straw -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on June 17 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 10 doubles, two triples and 23 walks while hitting .233.
- Straw has gotten a hit in 40 of 67 games this season (59.7%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (14.9%).
- In 67 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- In nine games this season (13.4%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (32.8%), including multiple runs in five games.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.200
|AVG
|.260
|.264
|OBP
|.341
|.260
|SLG
|.325
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|24/9
|K/BB
|27/14
|2
|SB
|8
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (81 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry (3-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.86, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .258 batting average against him.
