The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario and his .419 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .244 with 11 doubles, four triples, a home run and 17 walks.

Rosario has had a hit in 38 of 63 games this season (60.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (20.6%).

He has homered in only one game this year.

Rosario has driven in a run in 14 games this year (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 36.5% of his games this season (23 of 63), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .303 AVG .193 .359 OBP .231 .462 SLG .215 14 XBH 2 1 HR 0 11 RBI 6 27/11 K/BB 30/6 6 SB 2

