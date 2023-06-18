The Cleveland Guardians, including Cam Gallagher (.207 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Explore More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is batting .138 with three doubles and two walks.

Gallagher has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has not hit a home run in his 28 games this season.

Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this season (14.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this year (10.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 .091 AVG .170 .118 OBP .200 .091 SLG .234 0 XBH 3 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 9/1 K/BB 16/1 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings