Sunday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (43-28) and Cleveland Guardians (32-38) matching up at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on June 18.

The probable pitchers are Tanner Bibee (2-2) for the Guardians and Zach Davies (1-2) for the Diamondbacks.

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Guardians have won 18 out of the 34 games, or 52.9%, in which they've been favored.

Cleveland is 18-16 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 265 (3.8 per game).

The Guardians' 3.90 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule