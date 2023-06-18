The Cleveland Guardians will send a hot-hitting Jose Ramirez to the plate against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the teams meet on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 46 home runs this season, the lowest total in baseball.

Cleveland is slugging .363, the third-lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.8 runs per game (265 total).

The Guardians rank 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Guardians strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-fewest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.

Cleveland has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).

The Guardians average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.290).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Bibee is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year in this game.

Bibee is trying to secure his eighth start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

So far he has given up at least one earned run in all of his appearances.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Padres L 6-3 Away Tanner Bibee Joe Musgrove 6/14/2023 Padres L 5-0 Away Aaron Civale Michael Wacha 6/15/2023 Padres W 8-6 Away Logan Allen Ryan Weathers 6/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-1 Away Touki Toussaint Zac Gallen 6/17/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Away Shane Bieber Tommy Henry 6/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Tanner Bibee Zach Davies 6/20/2023 Athletics - Home Aaron Civale Luis Medina 6/21/2023 Athletics - Home Logan Allen Paul Blackburn 6/22/2023 Athletics - Home Triston McKenzie JP Sears 6/23/2023 Brewers - Home Shane Bieber Wade Miley 6/24/2023 Brewers - Home Tanner Bibee Freddy Peralta

