Jose Ramirez will lead the charge for the Cleveland Guardians (32-38) on Sunday, June 18, when they clash with Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (43-28) at Chase Field at 4:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Diamondbacks have -105 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee - CLE (2-2, 3.91 ERA) vs Zach Davies - ARI (1-2, 5.46 ERA)

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 18, or 52.9%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Guardians have an 18-16 record (winning 52.9% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have won in 19, or 54.3%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 16-16 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Steven Kwan 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+210) José Ramírez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) Josh Bell 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+130) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+150)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 2nd

