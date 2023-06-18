The Arizona Diamondbacks (43-28) will look to finish off a sweep of a three-game series versus the Cleveland Guardians (32-38), at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Guardians will look to Tanner Bibee (2-2) versus the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies (1-2).

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (2-2, 3.91 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (1-2, 5.46 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

The Guardians will send Bibee (2-2) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed four innings while giving up six earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across nine games.

In nine starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Bibee has seven starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

The Diamondbacks are sending Davies (1-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.46 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.46, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .286 batting average against him.

Davies heads into the outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

Davies has put together three starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered at least one earned run in each of his appearances.

