The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.349 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .277 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.

In 59.7% of his games this year (37 of 62), Naylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (30.6%) he recorded more than one.

In 12.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Naylor has had an RBI in 27 games this season (43.5%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (19.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 27.4% of his games this year (17 of 62), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .306 AVG .250 .347 OBP .296 .472 SLG .405 10 XBH 10 4 HR 4 22 RBI 28 16/9 K/BB 23/7 2 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings