Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Diamondbacks - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Myles Straw -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .229 with 10 doubles, two triples and 23 walks.
- Straw has picked up a hit in 40 of 68 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has not gone deep in his 68 games this year.
- In nine games this season (13.2%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (32.4%), including multiple runs in five games.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|37
|.200
|AVG
|.252
|.264
|OBP
|.331
|.260
|SLG
|.315
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|24/9
|K/BB
|28/14
|2
|SB
|8
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (82 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.46 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander tossed three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.46, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .286 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.