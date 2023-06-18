Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Diamondbacks - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is hitting .263 with 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 34 walks.
- Kwan has gotten a hit in 47 of 70 games this year (67.1%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (28.6%).
- In 70 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- Kwan has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36 of 70 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.256
|AVG
|.268
|.376
|OBP
|.311
|.360
|SLG
|.340
|10
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|15
|22/23
|K/BB
|17/11
|5
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.39 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (82 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies (1-2 with a 5.46 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went three innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.46, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
