Tyler Freeman Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Diamondbacks - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Sunday, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians face the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zach Davies, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 13, when he went 0-for-3 with an RBI against the Padres.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Read More About This Game
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has four doubles and two walks while hitting .279.
- In nine of 14 games this year (64.3%) Freeman has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
- In 14 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Freeman has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three games this year (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|.333
|AVG
|.240
|.368
|OBP
|.259
|.444
|SLG
|.320
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|2/1
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (82 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies (1-2 with a 5.46 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.46 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.
