On Tuesday, Amed Rosario (batting .326 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .248 with 11 doubles, four triples, a home run and 17 walks.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 60.9% of his 64 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.9% of those games.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Rosario has driven in a run in 15 games this year (23.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 24 times this year (37.5%), including five games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .303 AVG .201 .359 OBP .236 .462 SLG .223 14 XBH 2 1 HR 0 11 RBI 7 27/11 K/BB 31/6 6 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings