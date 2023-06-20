The Cleveland Guardians host the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jose Ramirez, Esteury Ruiz and others in this contest.

Guardians vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Aaron Civale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Civale Stats

The Guardians will send Aaron Civale (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

He has earned a quality start one time in five starts this season.

Civale has made four starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in five chances this season.

Civale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Jun. 14 3.2 5 2 2 7 4 vs. Red Sox Jun. 8 5.2 4 2 2 3 2 at Twins Jun. 2 5.0 4 0 0 4 2 vs. Mariners Apr. 7 5.2 9 4 4 5 1 at Mariners Apr. 1 7.0 2 0 0 3 1

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 75 hits with 19 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .281/.346/.498 so far this year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 18 1-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Padres Jun. 15 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 1 at Padres Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 16 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 34 walks and 24 RBI (74 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.339/.352 so far this season.

Kwan takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a triple and three RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 18 1-for-6 4 0 3 3 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 17 4-for-5 1 0 0 4 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 15 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 75 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, a home run, 12 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen 36 bases.

He's slashed .264/.321/.345 on the season.

Ruiz will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 18 1-for-1 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 17 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 2 vs. Rays Jun. 15 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 2

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has 55 hits with 12 doubles, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .255/.356/.491 slash line on the season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 18 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 17 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

