Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on June 20 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .231 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.
- In 40 of 64 games this year (62.5%) Bell has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (15.6%).
- He has gone deep in six games this season (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Bell has driven in a run in 27 games this season (42.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.3%).
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (18.8%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.231
|AVG
|.231
|.313
|OBP
|.341
|.342
|SLG
|.407
|9
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|16
|30/14
|K/BB
|25/19
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.05).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Athletics will send Medina (1-6) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.55 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 7.55, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .288 batting average against him.
