The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.364 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 4-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is hitting .288 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 60.3% of his games this year (38 of 63), with multiple hits 20 times (31.7%).

In eight games this year, he has homered (12.7%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

Naylor has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 18 of 63 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .306 AVG .273 .347 OBP .315 .472 SLG .430 10 XBH 11 4 HR 4 22 RBI 31 16/9 K/BB 23/7 2 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings