Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.364 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 4-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is hitting .288 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.
- Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 60.3% of his games this year (38 of 63), with multiple hits 20 times (31.7%).
- In eight games this year, he has homered (12.7%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Naylor has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 63 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.306
|AVG
|.273
|.347
|OBP
|.315
|.472
|SLG
|.430
|10
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|31
|16/9
|K/BB
|23/7
|2
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.05).
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.5 per game).
- Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.55 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has a 7.55 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .288 to opposing batters.
