The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 2-for-3 last time out, take on Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 10 doubles, two triples and 25 walks while hitting .235.

Straw has gotten at least one hit in 59.4% of his games this year (41 of 69), with more than one hit 11 times (15.9%).

In 69 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In nine games this year (13.0%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (33.3%), including five games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 38 .200 AVG .262 .264 OBP .347 .260 SLG .323 5 XBH 7 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 24/9 K/BB 28/16 2 SB 8

