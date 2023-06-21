The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 12 doubles, four triples, a home run and 17 walks while batting .255.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 40 of 65 games this season (61.5%), including 15 multi-hit games (23.1%).

He has homered in one of 65 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

In 16 games this season (24.6%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 38.5% of his games this year (25 of 65), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .315 AVG .201 .368 OBP .236 .476 SLG .223 15 XBH 2 1 HR 0 12 RBI 7 27/11 K/BB 31/6 6 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings