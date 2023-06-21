Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Athletics.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 12 doubles, four triples, a home run and 17 walks while batting .255.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 40 of 65 games this season (61.5%), including 15 multi-hit games (23.1%).
- He has homered in one of 65 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 16 games this season (24.6%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 38.5% of his games this year (25 of 65), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.315
|AVG
|.201
|.368
|OBP
|.236
|.476
|SLG
|.223
|15
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|7
|27/11
|K/BB
|31/6
|6
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.00 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.5 per game).
- Blackburn gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.48 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 3.48 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .265 to his opponents.
