Paul Blackburn will start for the Oakland Athletics against the Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +145 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -175 +145 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won 19 of the 35 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (54.3%).

Cleveland has gone 4-6 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (40% winning percentage).

The Guardians have a 63.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cleveland has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 71 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 28 of those games (28-40-3).

The Guardians have covered 70% of their games this season, going 7-3-0 ATS.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-17 17-21 16-8 18-30 22-24 12-14

