Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will look to find success Paul Blackburn when he takes the mound for the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB action this season (46).

Cleveland has the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.367).

The Guardians' .244 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.9 runs per game (280 total).

The Guardians are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.

Guardians batters strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-lowest average in MLB.

Cleveland's pitching staff is 27th in the majors with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland's 3.86 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.291).

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/15/2023 Padres W 8-6 Away Logan Allen Ryan Weathers 6/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-1 Away Touki Toussaint Zac Gallen 6/17/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Away Shane Bieber Tommy Henry 6/18/2023 Diamondbacks W 12-3 Away Tanner Bibee Zach Davies 6/20/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Aaron Civale Ken Waldichuk 6/21/2023 Athletics - Home - Paul Blackburn 6/22/2023 Athletics - Home Logan Allen JP Sears 6/23/2023 Brewers - Home Shane Bieber Wade Miley 6/24/2023 Brewers - Home Tanner Bibee Freddy Peralta 6/25/2023 Brewers - Home Aaron Civale Corbin Burnes 6/27/2023 Royals - Away - Brady Singer

