Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (34-38) will match up against Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (19-56) at Progressive Field on Wednesday, June 21. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are listed as -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Athletics (+150). The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: TBA - CLE vs Paul Blackburn - OAK (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Guardians versus Athletics game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Guardians (-185) in this matchup, means that you think the Guardians will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.41 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will José Ramírez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 19, or 54.3%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have a 4-6 record (winning 40% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 2-1 record from the three games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have been victorious in 19, or 26%, of the 73 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win 12 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Guardians vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Steven Kwan 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+195) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+110) Josh Bell 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.