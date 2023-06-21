Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on June 21 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .232 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 34 walks.
- Bell has gotten a hit in 41 of 65 games this year (63.1%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (15.4%).
- He has gone deep in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (41.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (6.2%).
- In 12 of 65 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|31
|.233
|AVG
|.231
|.319
|OBP
|.341
|.342
|SLG
|.407
|9
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|16
|31/15
|K/BB
|25/19
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.00 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.5 per game).
- Blackburn (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.48 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.48, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .265 batting average against him.
