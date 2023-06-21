Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on June 21 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .232 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 34 walks.

Bell has gotten a hit in 41 of 65 games this year (63.1%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (15.4%).

He has gone deep in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (41.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (6.2%).

In 12 of 65 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 31 .233 AVG .231 .319 OBP .341 .342 SLG .407 9 XBH 11 2 HR 4 15 RBI 16 31/15 K/BB 25/19 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings