Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .356 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on June 21 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks while hitting .283.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.

Naylor has gotten a hit in 38 of 64 games this season (59.4%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (31.3%).

He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.

In 43.8% of his games this year, Naylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 18 times this year (28.1%), including six games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .295 AVG .273 .341 OBP .315 .455 SLG .430 10 XBH 11 4 HR 4 22 RBI 31 18/10 K/BB 23/7 2 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings