Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (hitting .257 in his past 10 games, with two doubles and five walks), battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Athletics.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .236 with 11 doubles, two triples and 26 walks.
- In 42 of 70 games this year (60.0%) Straw has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.7%).
- In 70 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Straw has driven in a run in nine games this season (12.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (34.3%), including five multi-run games (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|38
|.204
|AVG
|.262
|.272
|OBP
|.347
|.272
|SLG
|.323
|6
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|24/10
|K/BB
|28/16
|2
|SB
|8
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.00 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 111 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Blackburn (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.48 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.48, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .265 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.