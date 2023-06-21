The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (hitting .257 in his past 10 games, with two doubles and five walks), battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Athletics.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .236 with 11 doubles, two triples and 26 walks.

In 42 of 70 games this year (60.0%) Straw has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.7%).

In 70 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Straw has driven in a run in nine games this season (12.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 24 games this year (34.3%), including five multi-run games (7.1%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 38 .204 AVG .262 .272 OBP .347 .272 SLG .323 6 XBH 7 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 24/10 K/BB 28/16 2 SB 8

Athletics Pitching Rankings