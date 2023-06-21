Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-5 with a double in his last game, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Paul Blackburn) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Athletics.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is batting .260 with 17 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 34 walks.
- Kwan will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last games.
- In 68.1% of his 72 games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- In 72 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.
- Kwan has had an RBI in 15 games this season (20.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.254
|AVG
|.264
|.370
|OBP
|.306
|.362
|SLG
|.346
|11
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|18
|22/23
|K/BB
|17/11
|5
|SB
|6
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.00).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 111 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Blackburn (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.48 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.48, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .265 batting average against him.
