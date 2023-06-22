On Thursday, Amed Rosario (hitting .381 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .254 with 12 doubles, four triples, a home run and 17 walks.

Rosario enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .435.

Rosario has had a hit in 41 of 66 games this season (62.1%), including multiple hits 15 times (22.7%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 66 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has driven in a run in 17 games this year (25.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 26 of 66 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .310 AVG .201 .362 OBP .236 .465 SLG .223 15 XBH 2 1 HR 0 13 RBI 7 28/11 K/BB 31/6 6 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings