Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cam Gallagher is available when the Cleveland Guardians take on JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 17, when he went 0-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is hitting .138 with three doubles and two walks.
- In 28.6% of his games this season (eight of 28), Gallagher has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (10.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In 28 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In four games this season (14.3%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this season (10.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|.091
|AVG
|.170
|.118
|OBP
|.200
|.091
|SLG
|.234
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|9/1
|K/BB
|16/1
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.00 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (112 total, 1.5 per game).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.24), 11th in WHIP (1.061), and 37th in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
