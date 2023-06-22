Cam Gallagher is available when the Cleveland Guardians take on JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 17, when he went 0-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher is hitting .138 with three doubles and two walks.
  • In 28.6% of his games this season (eight of 28), Gallagher has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (10.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 28 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • In four games this season (14.3%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this season (10.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 16
.091 AVG .170
.118 OBP .200
.091 SLG .234
0 XBH 3
0 HR 0
0 RBI 6
9/1 K/BB 16/1
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 6.00 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (112 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.24), 11th in WHIP (1.061), and 37th in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
