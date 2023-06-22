The Indiana Fever (4-7) play the Seattle Storm (3-7) on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Fever vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Fever vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 91 Fever 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-17.6)

Seattle (-17.6) Computer Predicted Total: 164.9

Fever vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Indiana has beaten the spread seven times in 10 games.

Indiana has seen six of its 10 games hit the over.

Fever Performance Insights

In 2023, the Fever are fifth in the WNBA on offense (82.8 points scored per game) and eighth defensively (84.5 points allowed).

On the glass, Indiana is fourth in the league in rebounds (35.9 per game). It is second-best in rebounds allowed (33.3 per game).

In 2023, the Fever are fifth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (12.7 per game) and second-worst in turnovers forced (11.4).

The Fever are the second-worst squad in the league in 3-pointers made (6.3 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (30.9%).

The Fever are ninth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.8 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (36.6%).

Indiana attempts 28.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 20.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 71.2% of its shots, with 79.9% of its makes coming from there.

