Gabriel Arias -- with a slugging percentage of .158 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

JP Sears TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .205 with five doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Arias has picked up a hit in 21 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

In 8.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Arias has driven in a run in four games this season (8.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight games this season (17.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 22 .151 AVG .246 .286 OBP .333 .208 SLG .449 3 XBH 6 0 HR 4 0 RBI 6 21/10 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 0

