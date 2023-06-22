Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gabriel Arias -- with a slugging percentage of .158 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .205 with five doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
- Arias has picked up a hit in 21 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- In 8.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Arias has driven in a run in four games this season (8.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight games this season (17.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|.151
|AVG
|.246
|.286
|OBP
|.333
|.208
|SLG
|.449
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|4
|0
|RBI
|6
|21/10
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.00 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (112 total, 1.5 per game).
- Sears (1-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.24), 11th in WHIP (1.061), and 37th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.
