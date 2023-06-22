Guardians vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 22
Thursday's game that pits the Cleveland Guardians (35-38) versus the Oakland Athletics (19-57) at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 1:10 PM on June 22.
The probable pitchers are Logan Allen (3-2) for the Guardians and JP Sears (1-4) for the Athletics.
Guardians vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Guardians vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Guardians 5, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- This season, the Guardians have won 20 out of the 36 games, or 55.6%, in which they've been favored.
- Cleveland has entered 11 games this season favored by -185 or more and is 5-6 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.
- Cleveland has scored 287 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 16
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 5-1
|Touki Toussaint vs Zac Gallen
|June 17
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Shane Bieber vs Tommy Henry
|June 18
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 12-3
|Tanner Bibee vs Zach Davies
|June 20
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Aaron Civale vs Ken Waldichuk
|June 21
|Athletics
|W 7-6
|Gavin Williams vs Paul Blackburn
|June 22
|Athletics
|-
|Logan Allen vs JP Sears
|June 23
|Brewers
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Wade Miley
|June 24
|Brewers
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Freddy Peralta
|June 25
|Brewers
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Corbin Burnes
|June 27
|@ Royals
|-
|TBA vs Brady Singer
|June 28
|@ Royals
|-
|Logan Allen vs TBA
