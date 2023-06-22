Thursday's game that pits the Cleveland Guardians (35-38) versus the Oakland Athletics (19-57) at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 1:10 PM on June 22.

The probable pitchers are Logan Allen (3-2) for the Guardians and JP Sears (1-4) for the Athletics.

Guardians vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have won 20 out of the 36 games, or 55.6%, in which they've been favored.

Cleveland has entered 11 games this season favored by -185 or more and is 5-6 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Cleveland has scored 287 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians' 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

