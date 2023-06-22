Steven Kwan and Esteury Ruiz will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB action with 47 home runs.

Cleveland is slugging .370, the third-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians rank 17th in the majors with a .246 batting average.

Cleveland has the No. 27 offense in MLB play, scoring 3.9 runs per game (287 total runs).

The Guardians are 22nd in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Guardians strike out 7.1 times per game to rank second in the majors.

The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.

Cleveland has a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.293).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Logan Allen (3-2) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Friday against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander tossed three innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Allen heads into the matchup with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Allen has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this season entering this matchup.

In one of his 10 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-1 Away Touki Toussaint Zac Gallen 6/17/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Away Shane Bieber Tommy Henry 6/18/2023 Diamondbacks W 12-3 Away Tanner Bibee Zach Davies 6/20/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Aaron Civale Ken Waldichuk 6/21/2023 Athletics W 7-6 Home Gavin Williams Paul Blackburn 6/22/2023 Athletics - Home Logan Allen JP Sears 6/23/2023 Brewers - Home Shane Bieber Wade Miley 6/24/2023 Brewers - Home Tanner Bibee Freddy Peralta 6/25/2023 Brewers - Home Aaron Civale Corbin Burnes 6/27/2023 Royals - Away - Brady Singer 6/28/2023 Royals - Away Logan Allen -

