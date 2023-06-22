Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (35-38), who are going for a series sweep, will host the Oakland Athletics (19-57) at Progressive Field on Thursday, June 22. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +150 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Guardians vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen - CLE (3-2, 3.95 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (1-4, 4.24 ERA)

Guardians vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 20, or 55.6%, of those games.

The Guardians have a record of 5-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (45.5% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 3-1 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (25.7%) in those games.

The Athletics have a mark of 12-34 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+110) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+125) Josh Bell 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+195)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.