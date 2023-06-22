Sportsbooks have set player props for Jose Ramirez, Esteury Ruiz and others when the Cleveland Guardians host the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has put up 80 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .290/.352/.511 slash line so far this season.

Ramirez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .348 with a double, two triples, a home run and four RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 21 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 20 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 18 1-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 34 walks and 25 RBI (77 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.340/.358 so far this year.

Kwan has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 21 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 20 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 18 1-for-6 4 0 3 3 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 17 4-for-5 1 0 0 4 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 79 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, a home run, 13 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen 39 bases.

He's slashed .271/.328/.349 so far this year.

Ruiz will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .308 with four doubles, two walks and five RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 21 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 2 at Guardians Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 18 1-for-1 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 17 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 2

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has 55 hits with 12 doubles, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .250/.350/.482 on the year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 18 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 17 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

