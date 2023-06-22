The Oakland Athletics (19-57) will aim to snap a seven-game losing streak when visiting the Cleveland Guardians (35-38) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The Guardians will call on Logan Allen (3-2) versus the Athletics and JP Sears (1-4).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (3-2, 3.95 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (1-4, 4.24 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

Allen (3-2) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs in three innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 3.95 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .279.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Allen has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has made 10 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears

Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.24, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.

Sears has collected four quality starts this year.

Sears is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.24), 11th in WHIP (1.061), and 37th in K/9 (8.5).

JP Sears vs. Guardians

The opposing Guardians offense has a collective .246 batting average, and is 18th in the league with 609 total hits and 27th in MLB play with 287 runs scored. They have the 28th-ranked slugging percentage (.370) and are last in all of MLB with 47 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Guardians this season, Sears has pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on eight hits while striking out five.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.