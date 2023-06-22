The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .455 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 34 walks.

In 63.6% of his 66 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 66), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.9% of his games this year, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1%.

He has scored at least one run 12 times this season (18.2%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .234 AVG .231 .317 OBP .341 .339 SLG .407 9 XBH 11 2 HR 4 15 RBI 16 33/15 K/BB 25/19 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings