Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.381 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his previous appearance against the Athletics.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is hitting .295 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.
- In 60.0% of his games this season (39 of 65), Naylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (32.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 65), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Naylor has had at least one RBI in 44.6% of his games this season (29 of 65), with two or more RBI 14 times (21.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 29.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.2%).
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.319
|AVG
|.273
|.362
|OBP
|.315
|.500
|SLG
|.430
|11
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|24
|RBI
|31
|18/10
|K/BB
|23/7
|2
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.00 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Sears (1-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.24), 11th in WHIP (1.061), and 37th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.
