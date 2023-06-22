The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.381 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his previous appearance against the Athletics.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Progressive Field

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is hitting .295 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.

In 60.0% of his games this season (39 of 65), Naylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (32.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 65), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Naylor has had at least one RBI in 44.6% of his games this season (29 of 65), with two or more RBI 14 times (21.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 29.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.2%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .319 AVG .273 .362 OBP .315 .500 SLG .430 11 XBH 11 5 HR 4 24 RBI 31 18/10 K/BB 23/7 2 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings