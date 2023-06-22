Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (hitting .212 in his past 10 games, with a double and five walks), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .236 with 11 doubles, two triples and 26 walks.
- Straw has gotten at least one hit in 60.6% of his games this season (43 of 71), with multiple hits 11 times (15.5%).
- In 71 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Straw has driven in a run in nine games this season (12.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 35.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.0%.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.206
|AVG
|.262
|.271
|OBP
|.347
|.271
|SLG
|.323
|6
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|25/10
|K/BB
|28/16
|2
|SB
|8
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.00).
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (112 total, 1.5 per game).
- Sears (1-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the left-hander went seven innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.24), 11th in WHIP (1.061), and 37th in K/9 (8.5).
