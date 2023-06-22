Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Athletics.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is hitting .263 with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 34 walks.

Kwan is batting .375 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 68.5% of his games this year (50 of 73), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (28.8%) he recorded at least two.

In 73 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

Kwan has had an RBI in 16 games this year (21.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 38 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .261 AVG .264 .377 OBP .306 .373 SLG .346 12 XBH 10 1 HR 1 7 RBI 18 24/23 K/BB 17/11 5 SB 6

Athletics Pitching Rankings