Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Brewers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Friday, Amed Rosario (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .251 with 12 doubles, four triples, a home run and 18 walks.
- In 61.2% of his games this season (41 of 67), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (22.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- In 18 games this season (26.9%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (38.8%), including five games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.303
|AVG
|.201
|.359
|OBP
|.236
|.455
|SLG
|.223
|15
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|7
|28/12
|K/BB
|31/6
|6
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.08).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (95 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley (4-2 with a 3.28 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 3.28 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.
