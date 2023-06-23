Anna Blinkova's run in the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will face Iga Swiatek. Blinkova has the fourth-best odds to win (+1400) at TC Bad Homburg.

Blinkova at the 2023 Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Blinkova's Next Match

Blinkova has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will meet Swiatek on Thursday, June 29 at 10:30 AM ET (after getting past Leylah Annie Fernandez 7-5, 6-2).

Blinkova Stats

Blinkova defeated No. 96-ranked Fernandez 7-5, 6-2 on Wednesday to make the .

Blinkova is 33-20 over the past year, with one tournament victory.

Blinkova is 3-1 on grass over the past 12 months.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Blinkova has played 53 matches and 21.8 games per match.

In her four matches on a grass surface over the past year, Blinkova has averaged 26.5 games.

Over the past 12 months, Blinkova has been victorious in 35.0% of her return games and 65.1% of her service games.

On grass over the past 12 months, Blinkova has claimed 70.4% of her service games and 40.4% of her return games.

