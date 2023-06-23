Ben Shelton meets Christopher Eubanks to begin play in the Mallorca Championships in Mallorca, Philippines (in the round of 16). In his last tournament (the cinch Championships), he was knocked out by Lorenzo Musetti in the round of 16. Shelton has the fifth-best odds (+750) to be crowned champion at Country Club Santa Ponsa.

Shelton at the 2023 Mallorca Championships

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Shelton's Next Match

Shelton will play Eubanks in the round of 16 of the Mallorca Championships on Wednesday, June 28 at 6:00 AM ET.

Shelton Stats

In his previous tournament, the cinch Championships, Shelton was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 16-ranked Musetti, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6.

Through 18 tournaments over the past year, Shelton is yet to win a title, and his overall record is 12-18.

Shelton has not won any of his one tournaments on grass over the past year, with a match record of 1-1 on that surface.

Through 30 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Shelton has played 28.9 games per match. He won 49.0% of them.

On grass, Shelton has played two matches over the past year, and he has totaled 28.0 games per match while winning 50.0% of games.

Shelton, over the past 12 months, has won 81.9% of his service games and 16.7% of his return games.

On grass over the past year, Shelton has claimed 85.2% of his service games and 17.2% of his return games.

