Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Brewers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gabriel Arias -- with a slugging percentage of .188 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on June 23 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias has five doubles, four home runs and 20 walks while hitting .202.
- Arias has gotten at least one hit in 45.7% of his games this season (21 of 46), with at least two hits four times (8.7%).
- Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (8.7%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this season (8.7%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 46 games (19.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.145
|AVG
|.246
|.288
|OBP
|.333
|.200
|SLG
|.449
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|4
|0
|RBI
|6
|23/11
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (95 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley (4-2 with a 3.28 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.28, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
