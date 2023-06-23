Gabriel Arias -- with a slugging percentage of .188 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on June 23 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias has five doubles, four home runs and 20 walks while hitting .202.
  • Arias has gotten at least one hit in 45.7% of his games this season (21 of 46), with at least two hits four times (8.7%).
  • Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (8.7%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In four games this season (8.7%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine of 46 games (19.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 22
.145 AVG .246
.288 OBP .333
.200 SLG .449
3 XBH 6
0 HR 4
0 RBI 6
23/11 K/BB 24/9
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (95 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Miley (4-2 with a 3.28 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season.
  • The lefty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.28, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
