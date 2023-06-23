Guardians vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 23
Friday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (36-38) and the Milwaukee Brewers (38-36) at Progressive Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Guardians taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 23.
The Guardians will give the nod to Shane Bieber (5-4, 3.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Wade Miley (4-2, 3.28 ERA).
Guardians vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Guardians vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Guardians have won 21 out of the 37 games, or 56.8%, in which they've been favored.
- Cleveland is 12-13 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
- The Guardians have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 293 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 17
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Shane Bieber vs Tommy Henry
|June 18
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 12-3
|Tanner Bibee vs Zach Davies
|June 20
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Aaron Civale vs Ken Waldichuk
|June 21
|Athletics
|W 7-6
|Gavin Williams vs Paul Blackburn
|June 22
|Athletics
|W 6-1
|Logan Allen vs JP Sears
|June 23
|Brewers
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Wade Miley
|June 24
|Brewers
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Freddy Peralta
|June 25
|Brewers
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Corbin Burnes
|June 27
|@ Royals
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Brady Singer
|June 28
|@ Royals
|-
|Logan Allen vs TBA
|June 29
|@ Royals
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Zack Greinke
