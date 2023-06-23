Friday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (36-38) and the Milwaukee Brewers (38-36) at Progressive Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Guardians taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 23.

The Guardians will give the nod to Shane Bieber (5-4, 3.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Wade Miley (4-2, 3.28 ERA).

Guardians vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Guardians have won 21 out of the 37 games, or 56.8%, in which they've been favored.

Cleveland is 12-13 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 293 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule